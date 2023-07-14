COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An act of racism in Middle Tennessee could lead to a change in state law, with one legislator already planning to push for harsher hate crime penalties.

The Columbia Police Department announced on Thursday, July 13 that two people — a 38-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy — had been arrested after Ku Klux Klan recruiting fliers were left outside three African American churches earlier in the week.

According to the Associated Press, the Old Glory Knights also left fliers on the steps of a mostly Black church in Mississippi about six weeks ago. The Southern Poverty Law Center described the Old Glory Knights as a fairly new chapter of the KKK, forming in the past year.

In the next legislative session, state Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) told News 2 wants to join other lawmakers in strengthening the punishment for hate crimes.

“One of the things we have seen in the law is that criminal trespass can be strengthened to include these people that go on the properties with the intent to intimidate or harass individuals based off of their race or their creed, and then we also have to look at these hate crimes,” he explained.

Cepicky also said he believes this type of hate should not be anywhere in the Volunteer State.

“Tennessee is a welcoming place. We welcome everybody to come to Tennessee, as evidenced by how many people have chosen to come to Tennessee,” the legislator added. “These individuals [who placed the fliers] do not represent Tennessee or Tennessean values.”

Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Kenny L. Anderson Sr. had comfort his members when a flier was found outside his church on Sunday, July 9. He said he believes this legislation is needed, but first, we need to make sure the current laws against hate are upheld.

“I want to make sure what’s in place is taken care of. I don’t need something for next year…If it’s thrown up now, then it suggests to me that they already knew what they had wasn’t strong enough, because it didn’t turn this time,” Anderson said. “You can legislate all you want, but I want to see how the system applies what’s already in place.”

On Sunday, July 16, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 103rd anniversary. Anderson said he is encouraged that his congregation will continue to heal from this attack and celebrate their love for God.