LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lebanon couple is asking for justice after their horse was shot at around 40 times with birdshot pellets.

The horse is healing and okay, but the owners are now offering an $8,000 reward for information on who did it. The couple has also installed a high-tech camera system that can see every inch of their 12-acre property so this never happens again.

They told News 2 they have to go this length after their 10-year-old horse, ‘Ironman’, was found with a few dozen pellet wounds lodged into his side.

CJ Hutsenpiller said it appears someone came onto their property late Saturday afternoon and shot the horse while he was out in the pasture.

CJ and his wife said they want the people behind this to face consequences so they took to social media, first offering a $5,000 reward. Since making it public, people have come forward with donations to increase the reward.

“Something like this is a very violent act on a peaceful animal for no reason. So to me, it makes you unsettled, it makes you concerned for your safety. You feel safe at home, but now an animal has been shot basically in your backyard,” Hutsenpiller said.

A report has been made with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office as the agriculture crimes unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call their crime agent at 615-854-9117.