LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A hit-and-run crash took a terrifying turn for a group of walkers Monday night in Lebanon, the moment caught on a dash camera.

“She was swerving and going really, really fast,” Jamie Smith said.

It was around 7:15 on Maine Street.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“[I] heard the scratching-like noise, felt my truck moving and I was like what the heck,” said Jessica Williams.

Williams soon realized her truck had been hit. Her dash camera captured footage of the car swerving across a lane and plowing into her from behind before hitting the sidewalk and continuing.

“When she hit the curb, she never even hit her brakes, she sped up,” said Williams.

Footage from the front of her truck showed the driver running over the sidewalk and narrowly missing a group of people.

“She was like here, she was way over here and we had to basically jump on the side to get out of the way,” Stephanie Tomlinson and Smith told News 2 adding that the car’s tire had popped.

Tomlinson and Smith said they heard the crash and then saw the car driving toward them. “This lady was flying I mean she had to be doing 100 miles per hour, she about killed us,” said Tomlinson.

After the fact, they said the driver of the grey or silver sedan never slowed down.

“I feared for my life and there was a police officer I told him, and he took off after her,” said Smith.

The video footage was shared on social media, hoping the hit-and-run driver would be held accountable.

“The truck, it can be fixed but the fact that this person has no regard for human life, she needs to be caught and taken off the road ’cause next time it could be a little child who can’t get out of the way,” said Williams. “Thankfully these were grown folks that can move quickly and have the ability to be aware of their surroundings, but it could have been a child and you should be able to walk on a sidewalk without being concerned there is a speeding vehicle coming for you. It could have been a lot worse.”

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at (615) 444-2323.

So far this year there have been more than 20,600 hit-and-run crashes across Tennessee which is about on track for the number of cases last year.