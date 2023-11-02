NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, top election officials told a Senate committee that poll workers face both threats and intimidation, driving some workers to quit.

The head of Rutherford County’s Election Commission was among those who testified and said his workers haven’t experienced any physical threats and aren’t dealing with recruitment problems.

Instead, J. Alan Farley told senators county election officials in the state of Tennessee are dealing with cybersecurity challenges that could use federal funding to address.

Farley told senators many Tennessee counties don’t have the funding for IT departments.