TN Driver Services launches online appointment system for faster service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lines at your local DMV could be a thing of the past as Tennessee is test piloting a new system of appointments and e-ticketing to virtually place themselves in line before arriving.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the new system will allow residents to go online and start making an appointment as early as the next day at Gallatin, Hart Lane, Oakland, and Maryville Drivers Service Centers for REAL ID services only. Additional locations and services will be added in the future.

Appointments will allow you to select the day, time, and location that best fits your schedule. Customers with an appointment can check-in at the center up to 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment time. For same-day service, e-tickets can be requested between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. After you request an e-ticket, you have two hours to arrive and check-in.

To check-in and find out more information, click here.

For more about REAL ID requirements, click here.

Customers will still be required to schedule road skills test appointments for non-commercial drivers licenses through e-Services or by calling 1-866-903-7357.