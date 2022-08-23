MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search is underway for a helicopter that reportedly crashed in Marion County.

Multiple agencies are looking for the downed aircraft west of Chattanooga. The search is taking place in the area around Aetna Mountain.

According to officials, the helicopter went down around 3 pm Tuesday.

Power lines are down in the same area. Currently, a stretch of I-24 is also shut down.

No additional information is known at this time. News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.