HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It all happened so fast.

In a tearful sit-down interview, the family of Yeu Thach recalled the tragic drowning accident at Percy Priest Lake. On Sunday, Thach’s body was found in a similar area where a missing swimmer was recovered 48 hours prior.

“We are still in shock and it’s hard to believe he is no longer here with us,” said Thach’s niece, Joanna Mean.

Thach’s business, The Donut Palace in Hermitage, is now closed until further notice. “There was not a day where he was not here. Seven days a week he was here,” Mean said.

On Saturday, Thach closed up at the shop. “He closed here, got the kids together, and headed to the lake,” Mean said.

The lake was his happy place. Thach was swimming with his kids when large waves brought him under.

“It happened so fast, like in a blink of an eye,” Mean said. “Sometimes we question what could we have done. But it all happened so fast and before we knew it, it was too late.”

Thach’s family remembers him as a beloved father, husband, donut shop owner, fisherman, and Marine Corps veteran.

“He was a really good guy, for me, for the kids. He loved family,” said Somaly Ke, Thach’s wife.

“He was so happy, and that’s how we can remember him,” said Mean. “He was happy and brought us together.”

For now, the family told News 2 the donut palace will remain closed until further notice. The shop was the family’s primary income.

If you would like the help the family financially, a GoFundMe can be found here.