NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The rain from this week’s heavy storms wasn’t enough to quell the fire danger in Middle Tennessee.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for many counties across the area due to conditions that are favorable for fires.

“We’re seeing earlier fall peak color right now because of these dry conditions,” Tim Phelps said.

The leaves are changing a little faster, and it’s something Phelps is keeping his eye out for.

“This is the driest we’ve been heading into our typical fall fire season in a number of years,” he said.

Phelps works for the Forestry Division of the state’s Department of Agriculture and is always worried about this time of year.

“Conditions this time of year are usually the driest time of the year, and it’s that fuel type from the leaves and the dry grass that we have,” he said.

That fuel is what’s led NWS to issue a red flag warning for a majority of counties in Middle Tennessee Friday.

“We’ve had dry conditions for awhile, but when we add low air, when the relative humidity in the air is low, and by low I mean 20% or so, that’s really low as well as those winds,” Phelps said.

Jay Bonson is the fire coordinator for Williamson County and said with these conditions, it only takes one spark to start and spread a fire.

“Many people like to use pine straw or pine needles to use as mulch around their beds,” he said. “(On) a day like today, that could be very, very dangerous.”

Starting Saturday until May 15, Phelps said permits will be required to burn debris in areas of the state without local restrictions, something he believes will be beneficial for those who need it and will help them monitor burns across the state.

“It’s just our way of saying, ‘Yeah, today is or is not a safe day to burn,'” he said.

You can learn more about burn permits or apply for one here.

The Forestry Division will issue burn permits from Oct. 15 to May 15, 2023.

The red flag warning is expected to stay in affect until Friday evening.