FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who reportedly took $750 worth of donations for the soldiers of the RFS 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment out of Winchester.

The money was inside a black box that fell off of a National Guard truck Saturday morning as the driver was turning onto George Fraley Parkway from the armory, the sheriff’s office reported.

The donations were intended for their morale fund, which the soldiers planned to use while out of town for training.

At some point between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said an older man picked up the box. A member of the 278th stopped and talked to the man, but authorities said he didn’t realize it was their box containing donations at the time.

During their conversation, the man reportedly said that he would take the box to the sheriff’s office. However, as of Saturday afternoon, the box was still missing.

The man was described as about 60 to 70 years old with grey hair and hazel eyes. Authorities said he was driving a white Ford F-150. Deputies were also reviewing camera footage Saturday in order to identify the man.

“We are reviewing camera footage of the surrounding buildings at this time, and we will eventually identify this male. However, if the male does the right thing and returns the money, there will be no further investigation,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Franklin County Consolidated Communications at 931-967-2331 or email info@fcsheriff.org.