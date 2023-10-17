CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cheatham County deputies chased a domestic violence suspect who allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a gun.

Deputies tracked the wanted man for several days. The case began Wednesday, October 11 when deputies got a domestic call on Jane Circle.

A 23-year-old man, identified as Jimmy Netherton, had reportedly threatened his girlfriend with a gun and the duo had taken off.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Deputies immediately began getting information from family members. While investigating, they spotted the couple running through yards, over fences and fields. The officers give chase on foot.

Netherton escaped, but deputies arrested the 25-year-old woman running with him, identified as Alexis Reynolds, who was charged with multiple warrants including fugitive from justice charges.

Throughout the night, deputies continued the search for Netherton, calling in a K-9 unit out of Kingston Springs. But the wanted man vanished into the night.

On October 15, four days later, deputies received a tip about where the wanted man was and went to that house. Body cam footage shows as the deputies entered the disheveled home, weapons drawn, and began calling out for Netherton.

Then, in a rear bedroom, deputies picked up a bedspread and some laundry and found the suspect hiding. With guns drawn, they ordered him to surrender.

Netherton was unarmed and surrendered without incident. Deputies also found a small amount of Schedule II drugs on Netherton’s person.

Netherton is still in jail and charged with multiple felonies including domestic aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

His bond is $53,500.