MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mt. Juliet family welcomed their newborn baby home—with no home to go to. The Parson family was one of dozens who lost everything in the Glass Creek Village apartment fire in Mt Juliet on Saturday afternoon.

For Devario and his wife, Saturday was considered one of the happiest days of their lives.

“I am grateful to have a healthy baby boy, a healthy wife, I am truly, truly ecstatic,” Devario Parson said.

While preparing to be discharged from the hospital, Devario received an unexpected text message. “In the hallway on the way up with the car seat I just dropped to the floor in the hallway, and I thought how am I going to deliver this news to my wife?”

Their apartment was on fire. “All furniture, TVs, appliances, everything baby had is completely gone,” Parson said.

And now a few days later, he’s still processing what’s next.

“To immediately go from excitement to disaster, it is nothing but overwhelming cries. We couldn’t even talk. It was just cries.”

However, he said despite it all, he focuses on the positives, like finding their wedding rings. “We were able to salvage those and that’s the most treasured thing we could recover.”

And most importantly, being a first-time father.

“We do three things every day, we start with God, we stay with God, and we end with God every day. And we know he will provide,” Parson said.

Thankfully, no residents were injured on Saturday. However, one firefighter remains in stable but critical condition.

A link to help the Parson family can be found here. A link to help all residents and the injured firefighter through MJ4Hope can be found here.