BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Berry Hill Police are on the lookout for an alleged counterfeiter passing bogus bills at a popular fast food restaurant.

At least three times in June, the same man came to the Chick-fil-A in Berry Hill on 8th Avenue. According to police, each time, the suspect purchased lunch with a bogus $50 bill—now police need your help to identify him.

The multiple times the man is seen on surveillance, his face is seen quite clearly. The man has a small tattoo of a cross under his right eye.

“As brazen as he is, he is bound to get caught,” said Berry Hill Police Officer Larry Carter.

Police say he’s not only buying his lunch with counterfeit bills, he’s pocketing all the change from the “funny money” as well.

Officer Carter has seen the bills and sent them to the Secret Service. He added the bills are better quality than a printer copy.

When pressed, Carter indicated the $50’s appear to be a washed bill of a lower denomination with the image copied with a 50. He said the serial numbers are missing, but the quality is still reasonably good, especially during a busy lunchtime rush when clerks may be preoccupied with multiple orders all at once.

Police say it’s realistic to think that the man has passed his $50 fake bills at other businesses.

The suspect was reportedly last seen driving a silver GMC Terrain.

While presently wanted in Berry Hill, police say they’ve presented the case to the Secret Service and it is possible the case will be handled federally.

If you know the man, you are urged to call the Berry Hill police.