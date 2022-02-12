MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend, truckers across the country are traveling to the Canadian border and one Tennessee convoy is joining them.

Demonstrators are protesting vaccine mandates for Canadian truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions.

Right here in Tennessee, a new group called “Convoy To Save America” is traveling to have their voices heard at the border.

Their journey started Saturday morning in Mt. Juliet and went through White House, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio. They will end in Buffalo, New York.

“We are a grassroots movement, mamma bears, papa bears, patriots, of all denominations, of all races, of all religions, of all political views. It’s about getting together as Americans, getting away from the divide, and allowing us to be Americans again and free,” said Pennie Fay with Convoy To Save America.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The group took supplies, like snacks and socks, they hope to donate to truckers across the border. They plan to return on Monday night.