NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you have been trying to decide on what kind of Christmas tree you want, look no further. You can now rent a live Christmas tree that Charles Smith, the founder of Love and Revolution will drop off at your house.

He wraps the roots of the tree in burlap and puts it in a planter so the tree will stay alive through the holiday season. This means you can decorate the tree and once Christmas is over, he will come pick up the tree and replant it.

The approach saves trees and gives you all the benefits of a real tree with much less hassle.

Smith is now supplying four-to-six-foot Cedar and Virginia Pine trees that you can order through his website.

The plan for the future is that much smaller trees, one-to-two-foot saplings, will be supplied so you can get the same tree each year and watch it grow among your family.

If you want one of your own rented real trees, click here.