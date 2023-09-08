NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nolensville police have identified a driver accused of running into a child on a bike.

It happened on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the crosswalk at Rocky Fork Road—directly in front of Nolensville Elementary School.

The good news is the child, an 11-year-old boy, only suffered a scraped knee.

Video from the front of the school captured what happened. According to police, it was before school, so there were no school zone flashing lights yet.

You can see the 11-year-old boy ride to the crosswalk and push the button to cross. After a moment, lights flashed, indicating he had the right of way. According to police, a pickup truck driver who had stopped at the crosswalk waved him through.

The boy began pedaling, but when he got to the middle of the crosswalk, a grey Ford four-door sedan traveling eastbound on Rocky Fork Road slammed into the child.

Video shows the boy being slightly lifted onto the hood of the car and then thrown to the ground. The boy quickly popped up and crossed the road.

The young driver, a white male, described as college-aged, is then seen opening his door to check on the child. Police said the driver asked the child if he was okay, or if he needed medical attention. When the child said no, the driver began to drive away.

However, according to authorities, that’s when a witness in a white shirt stopped the driver, who got out a second time. Both men checked quickly on the child.

After a few moments, the child rode away, as did the driver of the grey car and all the witnesses.

According to police, nobody called 911 or law enforcement.

In fact, Assistant Police Chief Michael Terns told News 2 the Nolensville Police Department only found out hours later when a witness called to ask about the child’s welfare.

Once they learned about the incident, police began an investigation.

Terns said it was good news that the child was not seriously hurt. And it is also good that the driver stopped to check on the child’s welfare. He added that in situations like this, involving a juvenile, it is important to call the police.

“I think that people could have taken more time on scene to determine what actually happened, and the young man had a minor injury and he is a minor and he does not know the law, so they should have called the police to come and conduct an investigation and make sure everything is fine and the parents were notified and we understand what happened at this incident and fully report it.”

On Friday afternoon, the driver was located by Nolensville police. He was cited for failure to exercise due care.