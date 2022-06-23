NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Council passed a resolution recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The sex discrimination law is best known for giving girls and women equal access to federally funded school sports programs and creating gender equality in sports.

“Title IX’s 50th anniversary is something that we, as a city, have been working on for the last year and proper celebration through the Sports Authority and through the Sports Council,” said Metro Council Member Nancy VanReece who sponsored the resolution. “Several honorees have been properly amplified here in our community, particularly in women’s sports.”

It also read that Metro Council recognizes the Sports Authority’s efforts to bring women’s professional sports to Nashville and pledges to support their endeavor.

“I’m a big advocate, obviously of trying our best to get an ownership team together for a WNBA team, not only because of the things that brings to us economically as a city but also for the outreach that it would bring to girls, boys and young adults and old-timers that could really benefit from having that type of social energy engaged in our city as well,” said VanReece.

This week we learned Metro Nashville Public Schools will now offer an interscholastic girls flag football league. It’s in partnership with the Tennessee Titans. More than 50 young ladies took part in the NFL Flag launch. They had the opportunity to learn techniques, run drills, play a few games, and even practice with the 2022 Titans rookie class.

“I think it’s fantastic for any young girl or woman to want to be involved,” said VanReece. “The Nashville Women’s Rugby team is doing very well here in town as well. And I think that they’re going to be really excited to be able to know that there are little girls and teenagers that are excited about carrying the ball across the field.”

VanReece explained that an informal survey of the Metro Council revealed 14 people who identified as being involved in girls’ or women’s sports that are on the Metro Council.

“I think it’s an exciting time to be able to kind of pause and reflect but also be challenged for the work ahead,” she said.

The District 8 council member added that Title IX wasn’t only about bringing equality to sports.

“It was about making sure that there was an equal opportunity for a number of different things, including what we now refer to as STEAM: science, technology, engineering, math, arts, making sure that folks in my age growing up had that access,” she said. “When I was in high school in Oklahoma City, I wasn’t allowed to be in the shop class. Girls couldn’t take shop class.”

The resolution encourages the city’s restaurants, sports bars, and hotels to switch television channels to women’s sports events and programming Thursday in support of this historic celebration.

Nashville leaders are working to bring a professional women’s soccer or basketball team to Music City but there’s one pro women’s sports team already here. Nashville NightShade is a Professional Women’s Ultimate Frisbee team.

“I think our goal is to showcase that and you know, get young girls excited about the sport and get out there and play and be active and also have role models who are doing something that they are really passionate about and are getting to do it professionally,” said Nashville NighShade Captain Rachel Kramer. “I think that there is a lot of excitement around ultimate in the Nashville community. There are not a lot of opportunities for women and non-binary players to play in the women’s division. There’s a pretty competitive mix team down here. It’s an exciting opportunity to help grow the sport of ultimate in the South.”

They’re one of the founding teams of the Premier Ultimate League that started in 2018.

“There are so many opportunities for us to build community within Nashville and expand frisbee and this is really just an ideal opportunity for us,” said coach Mia Letterie.

