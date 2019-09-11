Titans’ Byard helps hand out shoes to Nashville students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Tennessee Titans’ Safety Kevin Byard came up big last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns but he spent Tuesday giving back to the Middle Tennessee community.

The self-described Mayor of Murfreesboro was on hand to help distribute brand-new Nike’s to students at Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary.

The gift was made possible by a $20,000 donation from UnitedHealthcare to the Dreambuilders Foundation, which helps pro football athletes across the country support children.

Byard is no stranger to helping give back but told News 2 it means more after becoming a parent.

“It puts a big smile on my face because I just had a daughter so I understand what it is like. It can uplift their whole entire week, their whole entire year man just to have a new pair of shoes, people don’t have to do stuff like this so they’re going to appreciate it even more. I’m just happy man. I have a big smile on my face right now,” said Byard.

Byard is NOT putting smiles on the faces of quarterbacks. He has picked off a pass in the last four regular season games and has more interceptions in the past two seasons than any other NFL player.

(Photo: WKRN)