‘Tis the Season’ underway in Lebanon this weekend

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN). – The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and City of Lebanon, TN partner to host this free community event December 3-5, 2021 in Historic Downtown Lebanon. This is a weekend extravaganza you do not want to miss!
Downtown Lebanon merchants will have specialty items and promotions for your shopping & dining pleasure.
The weekend activities include:
Friday, December 3rd: 5 – 10 pm
- 5:00 pm Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Rick Bell
- 5:30 pm Lebanon First United Methodist Church Choir
- 6:00 pm storytime with Sandy Claus
- 7:00 pm music by Wade Hayes
- Ice skating rink 5-10pm
- Food trucks
- Shopping and dining at Downtown merchants
- Agricultural Learning Center Edwards Feeds, Inc.
- Nativity scene by The Faith Store
- Kids activities with First Baptist Lebanon
Saturday, December 4th: 10 am – 8 pm
- Photos with Santa 11am-4pm
- Imagine That! Art Studio 11am-4pm
- C DOCK BOYZ 1pm
- Janelle Arthur 4pm
- Lebanon’s Historic Places Tour of Homes 5:30-8pm
- The Capitol Theatre trivia at 7:00pm followed by Home Alone at 8:00pm
- Ice skating rink
- Carriage rides 12-6
- Food trucks
- Shopping and dining at Downtown merchants
- Agricultural Learning Center Edwards Feeds, Inc.
- Nativity scene by The Faith Store
- Kids activities with First Baptist Lebanon
Sunday, December 5th: 1 – 4 pm
- 1pm Jingle Jog
- 2pm Lebanon’s Christmas parade “Jingle All the Way” with Grand Marshal Susie James