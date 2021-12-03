‘Tis the Season’ underway in Lebanon this weekend

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN). – The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and City of Lebanon, TN partner to host this free community event December 3-5, 2021 in Historic Downtown Lebanon. This is a weekend extravaganza you do not want to miss!

Downtown Lebanon merchants will have specialty items and promotions for your shopping & dining pleasure.

The weekend activities include:

Friday, December 3rd: 5 – 10 pm

5:00 pm Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Rick Bell

5:30 pm Lebanon First United Methodist Church Choir

6:00 pm storytime with Sandy Claus

7:00 pm music by Wade Hayes

Ice skating rink 5-10pm

Food trucks

Shopping and dining at Downtown merchants

Agricultural Learning Center Edwards Feeds, Inc.

Nativity scene by The Faith Store

Kids activities with First Baptist Lebanon

Saturday, December 4th: 10 am – 8 pm

Photos with Santa 11am-4pm

Imagine That! Art Studio 11am-4pm

C DOCK BOYZ 1pm

Janelle Arthur 4pm

Lebanon’s Historic Places Tour of Homes 5:30-8pm

The Capitol Theatre trivia at 7:00pm followed by Home Alone at 8:00pm

Ice skating rink

Carriage rides 12-6

Food trucks

Shopping and dining at Downtown merchants

Agricultural Learning Center Edwards Feeds, Inc.

Nativity scene by The Faith Store

Kids activities with First Baptist Lebanon

Sunday, December 5th: 1 – 4 pm