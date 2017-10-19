‘Tis the season for ghost tours at The Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hermitage is not just a place for visitors to learn about American history here in Tennessee. It also has some haunted history as well.

News 2 stopped by to take a sneak peak of the Hermitage ghost tours.

Jason Nelson, the VP of Marketing for the mansion, says the home and Andrew Jackson’s tomb are prime spots for ghostly experiences.

"In more recent years, we have another property here on site, Tulip Grove Mansion. We host events and weddings and we used to do tours," he explained. "We had one of our lead interpreters closing up for the night, and he called and had security come, and they're driving up the street, and there's nothing else out there, and as security was driving up the street, he was standing in the front door, and he was playing on his phone. All of a sudden he heard a child's laughter behind him. He didn't know what to do, so he just said 'nope' and walked out."