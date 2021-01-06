Tire storage building destroyed by fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A building used to store tires for a South Nashville business was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

Nashville firefighters responded around 3:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Hugo’s Tire Shop on Murfreesboro Pike near Vultee Boulevard.

When crews arrived, they said a storage building next to the business was engulfed in flames. The building was used to store tires for the shop, according to firefighters.

Hugo’s Tire Shop (Photo: WKRN)

Hugo’s Tire Shop (Photo: WKRN)

Hugo’s Tire Shop (Photo: WKRN)

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.