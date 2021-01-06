Tire storage building destroyed by fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A building used to store tires for a South Nashville business was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.
Nashville firefighters responded around 3:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Hugo’s Tire Shop on Murfreesboro Pike near Vultee Boulevard.
When crews arrived, they said a storage building next to the business was engulfed in flames. The building was used to store tires for the shop, according to firefighters.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.