Tire center at Dickson County truck stop evacuated after gas leak

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The all-clear has been given after a gas leak led to the evacuation of a truck stop tire center off the interstate in Dickson County Thursday night.

Tennessee City Fire Department responded around 8 p.m. to a gas leak at the Love’s Truck Stop Tire Center off I-40 at Highway 48.

Firefighters said an 18-wheeler struck a gas meter and broke it off. The building was evacuated until the gas department could shut off the gas and the building could be ventilated.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist with the situation.

No injuries were reported.