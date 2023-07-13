WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Tennessee state park has increased its trails’ accessibility for those needing wheelchairs.

The park now has an all-terrain wheelchair that can tackle non-paved trails in the park available for rent.

“If you’re interested in using it, please reserve it [three] days ahead of time so we can make sure it’s charged up and ready for use,” the park said in an announcement about it.

Those who need the chair must also fill out a liability waiver before they can pick up the chair and enjoy the trails.

Tims Ford offers multiple trails, including hiking and paved multi-use trails.

For more information, visit Tims Ford State Park in Winchester in person or online HERE.