DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dickson County officially has a new sheriff.

On Saturday afternoon, Tim Eads was sworn in at the new courthouse in Charlotte. Eads is a Dickson County native and most recently served as Belle Meade Police Chief.

Eads replaces Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe who recently retired and will begin duty on Monday. He will serve until 2022.

Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial conducted Eads’ swearing in ceremony.