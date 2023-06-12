HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A combination of schools out for summer and a TikTok challenge has law officers in Hendersonville on heightened alert after a number of car break-ins, vandalism, and auto theft incidents.

Police said the thieves appear to be trying to steal Hyundais and Kias as part of a TikTok challenge that has been going around.

News 2 has obtained police surveillance footage from a Taco Bell on Dickerson Road that shows a dark colored Hyundai Tuscon that authorities said was stolen from a Hendersonville apartment complex.

Hendersonville Nissan Maxima (Source: Hendersonville Police Department) Taco Bell drive through suspect (Source: Hendersonville Police Department) Hendersonville Lexus (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

According to detectives, the man in the car seen at the drive through window was one of the car thieves. Police have identified some of his accomplices, but need the public’s help to identify the driver in the video.

“These cars recovered, not only is there damage caused from breaking in and the steering columns being torn down, but most are wrecked, it’s not their car. They don’t care. They are hitting things, ramming into things, and in some cases these kids are not even old enough to have a driver’s license. They don’t know how to drive,” Sgt. Chris Gagnon said.

According to Hendersonville police, on Sunday, May 28 alone, young people from Nashville have targeted four Hendersonville apartment complexes attempting to steal four cars, burglarizing nine cars, and attempting to burglarize eight more. In one case, thieves were able to steal a Hyundai Tuscon by tearing apart the steering column and starting the car using something other than a key.

Police said the crimes are very similar to a TikTok challenge.

“It’s like, ‘Hey, this will be fun. Go steal this car. Here’s how you do it, and when you do it, post this video so everyone knows you are living up to the standard that we are setting for you,'” Gagnon said.

According to Hendersonville police, officers recovered the Hyundai Tuscon while Goodlettsville police reported two Kia’s stolen. Both were soon recovered and one of those stolen cars was reportedly driven by the thieves to commit other crimes in Hendersonville.

A check with Metro police shows an overwhelming problem. According to MNPD, last year at this time, 124 Kias and Hyundais had been stolen. So far this year, 344 Kias and Hyundais have been stolen; that is an increase of 177%.

In all of 2022, 322 Kias/Hyundais were stolen in Nashville. That means that as of Monday, June 12, Nashville has had 22 more Kias/Hyundais stolen this year than all of last year.