MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tickets to win the St. Jude Dream Home in Mt. Juliet have sold out.

News 2 would like to thank everyone who reserved their chance to win the home and some great bonus prizes as well. Your generosity helped raise $1.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis!

We will continue to follow progress on the home as we countdown to the giveaway drawing.

Join us for the drawing on Sunday, June 27 at 4 p.m.