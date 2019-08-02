Three teens shot in Nashville in separate self-defense incidents this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three teens have been shot in Nashville this week in separate cases where the shooter fired in self-defense.

On Monday, a 19-year-old was shot after allegedly trying to rob a man at an ATM in Antioch.

On Wednesday night, an 18-year-old was shot after firing at an Uber driver who shot back.

Then, on Thursday night, a 17-year-old was shot, and later died, after allegedly trying to rob a popular North Nashville restaurant.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, it is legal to shoot someone to defend yourself or someone else if you believe the person is an imminent threat.

“It has be honestly believed by the person using the force but it also has to be a belief that a reasonable person would have,” said Assistant District Attorney Pam Anderson.

She said there can be gray areas in self-defense cases. The rules also change if a self-defense shooting happens when illegal activity is going on. Or, if the threat stops, a person cannot continue to use force.

“People need to know that the law does protect them,” said Anderson. “But they also need to know that it’s based on a reasonable person’s standard and not on their own personal standard.”

No charges are anticipated in any of the three self-defense cases from this week.