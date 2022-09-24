HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities took three teenage boys into custody on Saturday after a dispute at a party led to an early morning shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, officers responded to the incident at Marina Pointe Apartments shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Police said they learned that a party was happening at an apartment in the complex, with groups of people showing up from other parties.

There was a “conflict” between members of the different groups that resulted in someone shooting from one of the vehicles as it left, authorities said, adding that Snapchat video of the incident started spreading throughout the groups.

A short time later, Hendersonville detectives reportedly found the vehicle in question, as well as the people inside.

Three people — identified by officials as 18-year-old Noah Potash, 18-year-old Curtis Fletcher Jr., and 19-year-old Danny Vu — were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of stolen property. They were then brought to the Sumner County Jail while awaiting court.

Noah Potash (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

Curtis Fletcher Jr. (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

Danny Vu (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

If you have any information about Saturday morning’s incident, you are asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.