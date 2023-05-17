LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 15 months after an infant’s remains were discovered in Lincoln County, authorities announced three of the baby’s relatives were indicted this week for multiple charges, including murder.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said it was notified about a possible child death on Jan. 23, 2022.

Based on the information they received, as well as further investigation, authorities said they obtained a search warrant for a home in the southern part of Lincoln County, where they found the infant’s remains.

Following a thorough investigation, officials said three people — including Kelsey Higby, the infant’s mother; Aimee Higby, the infant’s maternal grandmother; and Christopher Chapman, Aimee’s brother-in-law — were indicted on Tuesday, May 16.

Kelsie Higby (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department) Aimee Higby (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department) Christopher Chapman (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

According to the sheriff’s department, all three individuals were charged with the following offenses:

First-degree murder

Aggravated child abuse

Tampering with evidence

Abuse of a corpse

Simple possession/casual exchange of fentanyl

Possession/casual exchange of meth

Possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

In addition, Chapman was charged with attempted theft, but that offense was unrelated to the infant’s case, authorities reported.

Officials said a $5 million bond was set for each of the three relatives.

The sheriff’s department said it will not release additional information at this time due to the seriousness of this pending case.