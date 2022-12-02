NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In hopes of helping more families wake up to find furry friends under their Christmas trees, three animal shelters in Middle Tennessee are teaming up for the next three weeks to conduct “Operation Silent Night.”

With so many animals eager to spend the holidays in a forever home, the Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), Cheatham County Animal Control (CCAC), and Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) in Nashville are offering adoption specials, as well as recruiting foster families through Dec. 24.

Ole Greg is a litterbox-trained senior cat who doesn’t love being picked up, so he would do best with no kids or older kids. (Courtesy: Williamson County Animal Center)

Marley knows sit, shake, and come; loves playing with toys, especially tennis balls; and has done well with other dogs. (Courtesy: Williamson County Animal Center)

Molly is a sweet, playful, and very vocal 8-year-old who loves to interact with people and is able to adjust to any environment. (Courtesy: Williamson County Animal Center)

“Our hope is that Christmas Eve will be a ‘silent night’ at our shelters because all of the kennels are empty,” said WCAC Director Ondrea Johnson. “What better time than the holidays to share your home with a rescue animal?”

According to officials, adoption fees will be $25 for all cats and dogs at WCAC for the duration of the “Operation Silent Night” special.

“What brings more joy than animals and the holidays?” asked Brittany Sellers, the CCAC director. “Being part of this event is a win-win for all of us, especially our pets who find their forever families in time for Christmas.”

At CCAC, adoption fees for all cats and dogs will reportedly be $25 until Dec. 12 and then $12 until Dec. 24 as part of its “Twelve Strays of Christmas” promotion.

“We are thrilled to partner with our friends to find loving homes for all our shelter animals. Our hope is that local pet lovers will choose to give a rescue pet a home for the holidays,” the director of MACC, Ashley Harrington, added. “We are counting down to ‘MACC-Mas’ by introducing a new special each day on our social media platforms. We will offer several different promotions throughout the holiday season to remove any possible barriers to matching animals with loving adoptive families.”

However, if you’re interested in opening your home to an animal that is not adopted by Christmas, you can reach out to the shelters about fostering over the holiday weekend.

The hours, which may vary due to the holidays; location; and contact information for each animal shelter is listed below: