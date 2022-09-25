MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people from Nashville reportedly lost their lives Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a train in Marshall County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Toyota Corolla heading westbound along Depot Road crossed over some railroad tracks in Chapel Hill and was hit by a southbound train around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

THP identified the individuals who died as the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, along with two passengers, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado.

All three of these Nashville residents were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident, authorities said.