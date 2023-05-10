SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has been charged in connection with a Sumner County crash that left her and two others injured Wednesday morning.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling north while a Kia Sorrento was heading south on U.S. Highway 31-E shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

As the vehicles got close to each other, officials said the Chevrolet crossed the center dividing line and collided with the front of the Kia.

Authorities said the driver of the Chevrolet — identified as 65-year-old Tina Mullins — was hurt in the crash, along with the 27-year-old driver and the 24-year-old passenger in the Kia. However, there is no word on the nature of their injuries.

THP reported the three individuals involved in the crash, all of whom are from Tennessee, were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident.

Mullins was charged with failure to maintain lane of travel, according to officials.