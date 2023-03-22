SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three drivers are recovering after an early morning collision in Smith County left their tractor-trailers disabled along Interstate 40.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the incident took place at mile marker 252 on I-40 East just before 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

Officials said a 2018 Freightliner tractor cab was traveling east along I-40 when it drifted out of its lane and crashed into a 2012 Kenworth tractor cab and a 2016 Volvo tractor cab parked on the right shoulder.

The Freightliner hit the Kenworth in the right rear trailer before it struck the Volvo, which was parked in front of the Kenworth, in the right rear trailer, authorities reported. Then, the Freightliner came to rest in one of the travel lanes.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to THP and the Smith County Rescue Squad, the drivers — all of whom were wearing their seatbelts — sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Authorities said charges against the Texas man driving the Freightliner are pending the outcome of the investigation.

(Source: Smith County Rescue Squad) (Source: Smith County Rescue Squad)

While officials did not describe the extent of the damage to the vehicles, they did say all three tractor-trailers were disabled because of the collision.

The Smith County Rescue Squad urged motorists to be cautious while traveling on wet roads.