MCKENZIE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After nine months, a drug investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies has led to search warrants, three arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons in McKenzie.

According to officials, special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Drug Investigation Division joined members of the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Huntingdon Police Department, the McKenzie Police Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for the case.

The TBI said agents and investigators have been working proactively since March to target illicit drug activity in Carroll County.

Thanks to the evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, authorities said they obtained search warrants for two McKenzie homes, located in the 100 block of Linden Heights and the 100 block of Linden Street.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the TBI said agents and investigators executed both search warrants at the same time, which led to the discovery of drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia in the homes.

In addition, law enforcement reportedly found Ezekiel Harris and Elizabeth Lowry inside the Linden Heights home, as well as Darin Taylor inside the Linden Street home. All three individuals were taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

Ezekiel Harris (Source: TBI) Elizabeth Lowry (Source: TBI) Darin Taylor (Source: TBI)

According to officials, 34-year-old Harris and 26-year-old Lowry are each charged with possession of Schedule II substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule I substance (suboxone), possession of a Schedule VI substance (marijuana), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Taylor is charged with possession of a Schedule VI substance (marijuana) with intent to sell and distribute, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Harris is being held without bond, but Lowry’s bond was set at $4,000 while Taylor’s bond was set at $51,000, the TBI reported.