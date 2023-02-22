HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation into a stolen wallet in Hendersonville led police to three people who had been taken into custody for similar crimes in another state.

On Jan. 31, the Hendersonville Police Department said it received a report from a person who noticed their wallet was missing while they were in a store, but they did not know when it was taken.

Left to right: Katherinne Valeska Molina Castro, Javiera Ignacia Cabello Solis, and Nelson Andres Contreras (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

According to officials, they discovered attempted charges on the victim’s cards immediately after they were taken, so they recovered surveillance video.

Investigators said they used license plate readers, which helped identify a vehicle connected with the incident, adding that one image captured by the system showed the vehicle on the back of a tow truck in the Evansville, Indiana, area.

(Source: Hendersonville Police Department) (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

After making contact with the Evansville Police Department, authorities said they discovered the occupants had been arrested for similar offenses in that jurisdiction.

Then, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, police reportedly obtained warrants for theft under $1,000, as well as attempted theft over $2,500 for the three people taken into custody in Indiana.

Officials said they are seeking extradition for those three individuals, who have been identified as 28-year-old Katherinne Valeska Molina Castro, 21-year-old Javiera Ignacia Cabello Solis, and 38-year-old Nelson Andres Contreras.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.