PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people are facing charges after authorities discovered 30 dogs, along with nine cats and birds, that weren’t receiving proper care at a Paris home.

The Paris Police Department said officers were called to the 800 block of Curtis Street to help an animal control officer, who had found 10 malnourished dogs outside of a home, with no access to food or water.

As authorities tried to contact a resident, they looked through the windows and doors and discovered many more animals inside the house. All of the pets were reportedly malnourished and in obvious distress, with some running loose while the others were locked in cages.

When officers entered the house, they said there were 20 more dogs, six cats, two chickens, and a bird inside who were in poor condition.

While police investigated the scene, three individuals — identified by officials as Brittany Shaf, Dakota Shaf, and Montez Hurd — arrived in a vehicle, claiming to be the property’s residents. The trio reported they had moved into the house recently and that not all of the animals were theirs, saying some were strays they took in.

According to authorities, all three individuals were arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals, as well as cruelty to animals, and booked into the Henry County jail on $15,000 bonds. In addition, Dakota was charged with simple possession for a small amount of marijuana found in the house.

Meanwhile, police said the animals in the worst condition were brought to a local veterinarian while the rest were taken to the Paris-Henry County Animal Shelter.

“I am very thankful that we were able to save these animals before their conditions could get any worse,” Chief Ricky Watson stated.

If you are concerned an animal in your area may be suffering from neglect or abuse, officials encourage you to contact your local animal control agency.