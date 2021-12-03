Threats made against multiple Middle TN schools for Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Security will be enhanced at multiple schools across Middle Tennessee Friday due to threats made on social media and on school property.

More security personnel will be at Bellevue Middle School Friday after a threat was made against the school for Friday, Dec. 3. Principal Dr. Swihart reported the threat was written on the wall of a girls bathroom before Thanksgiving break.

The person who wrote the message has not been identified but based on the message and location, Dr. Swihart said the school believes the threat is not real or no students are in danger. He added extra security will be on campus Friday and remain throughout the day.

Additionally, Trousdale officials have opened an investigation after a school threat was posted on social media.

The sheriff’s office says investigators and school administrators have worked together to identify the person who sent the message. That person was reportedly interviewed, and authorities said there is “no reason to believe there is any danger to students.”

Out of an abundance of caution, additional deputies will be at the school Friday. Sheriffs thanked all those who filed reports and expressed concern.

A Smyrna school was also on high alert after rumors and threats. Thursday night, parents and guardians received an email from Stewarts Creek Middle School about several incidents.

It started with an Instagram account threatening a school shooting, but school officials said it was linked to another school, Swartz Creek Middle School in Michigan. It was determined that the threat was not directed toward the Middle Tennessee school.

However, multiple students reported other rumors, which prompted the school resource officer to investigate. No credible threats were found, but the school said they take all threats very seriously, and that additional resource officers will be on campus Friday.