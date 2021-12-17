RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working a deadly crash on Interstate 24 near Joe B. Jackson Parkway in Rutherford County.
THP says one person has died in the crash and both eastbound and westbound lanes are affected. TDOt says the crash was reported at around 4:48 p.m. Friday.
Currently, TDOT says the crash is expected to be cleared by 6:30 p.m.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.