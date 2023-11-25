WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are trying to track down a vehicle involved in a Saturday afternoon hit-and-run in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said it is assisting Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) with an investigation into a “hit and run with injury, involving a pedestrian,” which took place shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 on Francis Ferry Road.

According to officials, the vehicle — which appears to be a gray Dodge Ram with black wheels — left the scene, headed toward DeKalb County, and was last seen turning left onto Corinth Church Road.

The sheriff’s department shared the following photos of the truck in question, which is missing its passenger side mirror:

(Source: Warren County Sheriff’s Department) (Source: Warren County Sheriff’s Department)

If you have any information about the owner and/or driver of this vehicle, you are asked to call the THP Hotline at 1-800-434-6393 or the Warren County E-911 Center’s non-emergency number at 931-668-7000.