SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. in front of Payne Chevrolet at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Bill Jones Industrial Drive.

(Courtesy: Smokey Barn News)

The crash involved a THP vehicle and at least two other vehicles. One trooper sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to the THP. No additional information about injuries was immediately released.

The roadway is completely blocked and will likely remain closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.