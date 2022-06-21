MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has resigned after he got into a crash while off-duty, injuring himself and two others. Alcohol use is also part of the still ongoing investigation.

The crash happened on May 22 at around 6:30 p.m. on Butler Road in Maury County.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2021 side by side driven by off-duty trooperSamuel Outlaw

was traveling east on Butler Road.

According to the report, the 43-year-old trooper who was hired in November 2002, crossed into the westbound lane, striking a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by a 60-year-old Maury County man.

Pictures of the scene show two vehicles that have been damaged.

According to multiple reports, Trooper Outlaw and his 24-year-old female passenger were both injured and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The wife of the 60-year-old Nissan driver told News 2 her husband is suffering from severe back issues following the crash.

According to a preliminary crash report, the side by side owned by Trooper Outlaw was not registered or insured.

The report also indicates Trooper Outlaw “had been drinking” and that the crash happened while he was trying to negotiate a curve.

THP would not comment on this story because it is still being investigated.

Maury County D.A. Brent Cooper confirmed to News 2 his office is overseeing the investigation and this case could be presented to a Maury County Grand Jury in the future.

THP says Trooper Outlaw’s resignation became effective Tuesday, June 21.

News 2 left a message for former trooper Samuel Outlaw at a number supplied on the crash report; that call for comment has not been returned.

A search of Outlaw’s name returns a Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) story from 2017.

The headline says 400 attend 2017 Statewide night of remembrance and awards ceremony.

Outlaw reportedly received the Bronze DUI Enforcement Award given to officers who removed 25 to 49 impaired drivers from Tennessee roadways in 2016 with a current conviction rate of 75%.