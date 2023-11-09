KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was injured after a pursuit ended in a crash.

THP said the crash happened Thursday evening on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 187 in Cheatham County.

A trooper was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when both the suspect vehicle and THP unit ran off the right side of road, hitting several trees, according to investigators.

THP said the trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The suspect, meanwhile, was not injured and taken into custody.