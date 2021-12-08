DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper is being hailed as a hero after springing into action on Interstate 40.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Trooper Aaron Ranker responded to the medical call of a woman in labor on I-40 west near Dickson.

The woman was heading to Memphis when she got stuck behind traffic from a crash. She then suddenly realized she was in labor.

The woman called her mother, who timed contractions until Trooper Ranker arrived.

Trooper Ranker used his previous experience as an EMT and delivered a healthy baby boy just moments before emergency medical services arrived.

“With my medical experience, I did realize birth was imminent and there was no waiting for the ambulance,” Trooper Ranker said. “So, I set up everything best I could and was able to walk her through the birth and was able to birth a beautiful baby boy.”

The mother and newborn son were both transported to Horizon ER. Trooper Ranker then transported the mother’s friend back to the vehicle so it would not be left on the interstate.

In a Facebook post, THP said, “Trooper Ranker heroically represented the Tennessee Highway Patrol, to say we are proud of him would be a tremendous understatement.”

Trooper Ranker said he has previously delivered two other babies in emergency situations, but this was by far the most memorable for him.

Both the mother and baby are doing well.