NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — TDOT trucks worked to clear roads across Middle Tennessee Thursday afternoon, but that slushy mixture is expected to refreeze overnight as temperatures dip into the teens.

Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman, Travis Plotzer, says troopers responded to dozens of wrecks today in Davidson and surrounding counties.

“We’ve been able to help several folks, but what’s disheartening is when you see folks out that don’t have any business being out. That ties up resources and stuff and delays response times to where help is really needed,” Plotzer said.

As people scrambled to get home from work Thursday afternoon, the emergency calls flooded in.

On I-40, a jack-knifed tractor-trailer blocked all lanes of Stewarts Ferry Pike. On I-65, the snow caused a seven-car and two-commercial vehicle pile-up near Old Hickory Boulevard. And in Montgomery County, slick conditions on I-24 caused a fatal crash near mile marker 16.

“I know of one fatality we investigated earlier in the day, and that’s sad. We hate that. But we’re doing everything we can to make sure that people get from point A to point B safely,” Plotzer said.

If you must go out Thursday or early Friday morning, Plotzer says to charge your phone, tell someone where you’re going and drive slow. Troopers will be checking abandoned cars on roadways overnight to make sure everyone is staying safe and warm.

“We’re very adamant with checking on these cars and stuff that are abandoned, and you’ll see troopers doing routine patrols on interstate systems. The temperatures are bone-chilling cold out here tonight and the last thing we want to see is somebody stuck out on the interstate that’s going to be cold,” Plotzer said.

If you need help from THP dial *847 for emergency aid.