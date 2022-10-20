WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend.

Authorities said the preliminary information indicates that a red Mercedes SUV — possibly a 2016 to 2020 GLA model — was involved in the crash at approximately 10:51 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

According to the THP, the vehicle is damaged in the front-end area and missing the front Mercedes emblem.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling southbound on Old Hillsboro Road, which turns into Leipers Creek Road following the intersection in Leipers Fork.

If you witnessed the crash or who have any information about the whereabouts of the driver or the vehicle, you are asked to call the THP Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 615-744-3091, ext. 1, and speak with Trooper Healey.