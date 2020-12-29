THP reconstructs vehicle identification number of suspected bomber’s RV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol reconstructed the vehicle identification number (VIN) of Anthony Warren’s RV that exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, leading investigators on the path to Warren’s identification as a suspect.

THP says investigators were able to determine there were few remaining area of the RV that would lead to the VIN being positively identified due to the extent of the damage. As investigators continued their investigation, they found parts that had numbers used to identify the VIN.

On December 25 and 26, after several hours of forensic processing, investigators were able to reconstruct a full 17-digit VIN.