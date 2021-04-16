THP recognizes National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Tennessee Highway Patrol is recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and educating the public about the hard work that goes into dispatch work. PHOTO: THP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and educating the public about the hard work that goes into dispatch work.

THP shared a video with News 2 featuring THP dispatcher Dakota Meredith. Meredith discusses how telecommunicators must work to extract pertinent information during a frantic situation when time is of the essence.

“Anytime we get a call for service, we never know what we’re picking up when we answer that phone,” Meredith said.

Calls range from flat tires to major crashes capable of backing up traffic for hours.

“Sometimes the caller doesn’t even have the details we need, and we have to help them figure out how to get that information for us, whether that’s location or exactly what the incident is.”

According to THP, their dispatchers answered 56,688 calls in March alone. The job is one that requires workers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.