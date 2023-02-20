PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were killed and eleven others injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 40 in Putnam County Saturday.

Monday, Tennessee Highway Patrol released its preliminary report including the identities of the adults involved in the accident.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, when a Chrysler Voyager was changing lanes from the left to the right. According to the report, the Voyager hit an Acura TSX causing both vehicles to leave the road. THP said the van rolled over before stopping.

There were eleven people in the van including three adults and eight juveniles. THP said one adult and two children were killed in the crash, while the other passengers in the van were taken to Vanderbilt for further treatment. One of the injured passengers is still in critical condition, said THP.

THP identified Shalissa Mitchell, 32, of Tennessee as the adult passenger in the van who was killed.

Linell Marshall, 32, of Ohio, was driving the van and was injured. THP also identified a third adult in the van as Shanequa Fountain, 29, of Tennessee who was also injured.

Not a single person was wearing a seatbelt or child safety restraint in the van that crashed, according to the report from THP. Charges are pending in the investigation.

The driver and two passengers of the TSX were taken to the Cookeville Regional hospital, with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the preliminary report.