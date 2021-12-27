MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Maury County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after bones were discovered in Maury County.
Maury County Sheriff’s confirmed that bones were discovered on a property on South Port Road near Mount Pleasant Monday morning.
Officials have responded to the scene for further investigation.
It is unclear how long the bones have been at that spot or if they are human remains.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.