THP: Man will be charged in Rutherford County crash that killed driver, injured young children

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man will be charged after a weekend crash that killed another driver and injured two children, authorities said Monday.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Double Springs Road, southeast of Murfreesboro.

According to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Donnie Stevens was backing out of a driveway with two children in his pick-up truck, a three-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy, so he could travel northbound.

The report states Jason Holder, 37, was driving a sedan southbound on Double Springs Road at a “high rate of speed,” when he crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into the front of Stevens’ pick-up truck, causing the truck to roll over and land on its top.

Stevens died as a result of his injuries, investigators said. The two young children in his pick-up truck were injured, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately released.

Highway Patrol said Holder was also injured, but upon his release from the hospital, he would face “criminal charges.” Troopers have not revealed what those charges will be.

The crash remains under investigation.