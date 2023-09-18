WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a speeding driver that knocked out power for several neighbors and set an electrical fire outside of a Mt. Juliet church on Sunday.

Neighbors describe seeing a beige four door Jeep Wrangler.

News 2 spoke to two neighbors, Debbie and Linda, who said they often take walks along their narrow street along Hickory Ridge Road, which is notorious for speeding.

“It’s dangerous,” Debbie said.

However, they said no close call compares to yesterday when a speeding driver came passing through, first driving onto their neighbor’s property, then moving drove across the street and taking out a mailbox.

“And they pulled their electric wires out of their house and then went across the road and hit that poll just broke it in half. The transformer started a fire,” Debbie said. “I heard just a major boom.”

Debbie said it’s a miracle no one was hurt, considering multiple children were playing across the street.

Neighborhood speeding continues to be the number one concern for the Mt Juliet police department. The sheriff’s office told News 2 since last September, they’ve responded to nine wrecks along the stretch of road. Five of the calls were because of a reckless driver. In total, there have been 49 traffic stops along Hickory Ridge Road in the past year.

“It’s gotten a lot worse, especially in the last five years,” Debbie said.

The Wilson County sheriff’s office said several stoplights and neighbors were without power yesterday afternoon due to the incident.

They added if anyone spots a beige four door Jeep Wrangler to call the sheriff’s office or Tennessee Highway Patrol. There should be obvious damage to the front of the vehicle.